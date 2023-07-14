North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 835 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.45.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $437.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

