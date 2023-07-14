Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $260.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.96.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $233.68 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.51.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.