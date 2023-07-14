NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.4% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,444. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

