Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in June

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of EFRTF stock remained flat at $6.31 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

