New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $140,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.80. 279,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,759. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

