New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $108,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.37. The stock had a trading volume of 190,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,504. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

