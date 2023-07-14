New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $210,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 69,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 456,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,357. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.