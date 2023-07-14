New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $210,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 69,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 456,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,357. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.