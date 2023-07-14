New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $125,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $23.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.29. The company had a trading volume of 780,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.57 and its 200-day moving average is $468.32. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

