New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,642 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $171,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 1,211,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,609. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

