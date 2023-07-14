New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 113,664 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,664 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $250,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 3,283,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,320,039. The company has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.