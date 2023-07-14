New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $314.81 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $314,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.15 on Friday, hitting $446.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

