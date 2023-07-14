New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,069,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NJR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.