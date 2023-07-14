Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.30 price objective on Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

TSE:NCU remained flat at C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,528. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.0348101 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

