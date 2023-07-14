Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NURPF stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$9.52.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
