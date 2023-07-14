Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NURPF stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$9.52.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

