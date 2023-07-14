Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTIP stock remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

