Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTIP stock remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
