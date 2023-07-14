Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.72.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $450.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $451.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,636 shares of company stock worth $33,599,416. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

