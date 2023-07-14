Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM)

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ILLM. TD Securities reduced their price target on illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of ILLM opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.20. illumin has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66.

illumin ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. illumin had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that illumin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

