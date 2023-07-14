NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $106.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,693,721 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 931,693,721 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31884142 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $40,485,429.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

