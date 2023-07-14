Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading Up 2.6%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 137,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 419,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 208,282 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies



Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

