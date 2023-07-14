NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 13,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 11,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on NanoXplore to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

