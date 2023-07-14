My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0327 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $961,029.31 and $203,825.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002747 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006716 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011340 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.