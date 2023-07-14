MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 442,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,741,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $236.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

