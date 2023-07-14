MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.57

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

