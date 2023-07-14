Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $587.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $36.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.98. 7,144,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,390. The stock has a market cap of $450.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.