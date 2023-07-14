Morgan Stanley Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $450.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $387.72.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $450.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $451.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,636 shares of company stock worth $33,599,416. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

