Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 163,082 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

