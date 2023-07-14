Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $3.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,640,776 coins and its circulating supply is 683,315,501 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.