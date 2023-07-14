Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 72,218 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,218 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HGV stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,099. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.