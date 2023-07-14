Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 5,131 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Cactus comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cactus worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,873,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after buying an additional 170,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

