Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. McGrath RentCorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.27% of McGrath RentCorp worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 254,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.21. 14,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,760. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $163.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Further Reading

