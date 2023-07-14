Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 202,082 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 273,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,420. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.