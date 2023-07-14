Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $5.11 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $77,517,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $36,664,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $12,020,000.

NYSE:RBC traded down $4.71 on Friday, reaching $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,235. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

