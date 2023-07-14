Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $4.50 Million in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,637,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.90. 59,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

