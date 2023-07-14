Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 190,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $923.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

