Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

