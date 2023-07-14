Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,896 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 21.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Livent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 437,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,015. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

