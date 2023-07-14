Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,092 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Atkore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.20. 68,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $157.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.