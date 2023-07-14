Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 52,679 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,302,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,564,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,014,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 791,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

