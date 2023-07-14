Monero (XMR) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $158.60 or 0.00524666 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $95.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00311054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.96 or 0.00859964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00062122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00118265 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,305,022 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

