Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 4,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Company Profile

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

