Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 108,005 shares traded.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

