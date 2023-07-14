Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.50. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 108,005 shares traded.
Molecular Templates Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The company had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
