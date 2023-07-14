Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.