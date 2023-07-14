Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,005 shares of company stock worth $51,215,925 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Moderna by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

