MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $414.27

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.27 ($5.33) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.89). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.95), with a volume of 52,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 470 ($6.05) to GBX 518 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.58 and a beta of 0.98.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

