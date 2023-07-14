Mizuho Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $20.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.84.

AFRM opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

