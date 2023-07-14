Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

MG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

