Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded at UBS Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $342.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.96. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 4,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 1,529 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.