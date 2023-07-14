MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Trading Up 17.9%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 42 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. ATW Spac Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in MicroCloud Hologram were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

