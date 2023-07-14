Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $104.00 at Truist Financial

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.36 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

