Meter Governance Tops 1-Day Volume of $362,520.37 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00006031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $31.24 million and $362,520.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003301 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,770,018 coins and its circulating supply is 17,222,343 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,772,198 with 17,224,523 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.8392007 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $265,932.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

